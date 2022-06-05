Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Probably not. Yet, despite the adulation and achievement, Quinny remains the humblest of legends.

Understated as ever, he smiles and signs autographs for everyone who asks at John Cooke’s testimonial at Mariners Park in South Shields.

I must admit to being a little starstruck as he says hello whilst passing through from the dressing rooms.

Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips. Photo courtesy of Ross Johnston and RJX.MEDIA.

Quinny – the God who helped Sunderland to promotion and back-to-back seventh-placed finishes – acknowledging my existence. What a rush.

I still remember his testimonial against the Republic of Ireland at the Stadium of Light, which was a huge deal in the city.

In the dining hall at Richard Avenue, the primary school I attended as a boy, Republic of Ireland flags and rosettes emblazoned with “Nice one Niall!” were hung around.

Quite the feat, really, when you consider the history between the two nations at that point. This was 2002. The Good Friday Agreement had only come into effect three years previously.

Quinn’s name is even on the side of the city’s hospital after he decided to split proceeds from the £1million testimonial match between Sunderland Royal and a children's hospital in Crumlin.

He then went and saved the club from the brink following relegation in 2006. I can remember The Echo headlines at the time… there were serious fears the club could go under – but Quinny saved us.

As such, Quinn was always the holy grail for me coming into football journalism. They say you should never meet your heroes but I’m here to tell you that statement is wrong.

In London last month, Sunderland finally ended their four-season torment with a win over Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final. Yet, the biggest roar of the afternoon came after the game, when the club’s former striker, manager, chairman and saviour was projected onto the big screens.

Quinn told me the reaction from the nearly 50,000-strong Mackem crowd was “lovely” but quickly shifted the conversation to others, not wanting to dwell on himself.

“I am delighted for everyone concerned with the club,” he beamed. “But mostly for the fans. It was an amazing display of loyalty and passion.

"My son, who was born up here, who is Sunderland until he dies, he hasn’t had many good days out. He’s 24 and this was a special one. I got a bigger kick out of that than anything but it was the same for all fans.

“I don’t think I will ever forget the expression of joy. It was momentous after the game. All of the fans singing. Wise Men Say came out louder. They showed the passion of the city and it was thoroughly deserved.”

Quinn was also enthusiastic in his praise for Sunderland’s players, a flicker of remembrance flashing across his face as he paused to think about just how hard those big occasions can be. Charlton 1998 anyone?

“The players as well. Give them a pat on the back as well they were magnificent. Especially with 20 minutes to go when Wycombe started piling it on and sending lots of deep balls in. The defence stood firm. They were excellent and the goalkeeper was excellent all day.

“Pritchard knocking the ball around was fantastic and the big lad Stewart up front. I have plenty of time for him. I think he is on a good learning curve. There’s a little bit to go yet but that’s okay because he is keen and is willing. There’s a great future there for him.

“Hopefully it all stays together and they do themselves proud next season.”

I ask where the Wembley experience and atmosphere against Wycombe Wanderers rank alongside his days at Sunderland, Arsenal, Manchester City and the Republic of Ireland.

92 international caps. World Cups. Winning the League Cup with Arsenal. Playing at Highbury. Manchester City at Maine Road. The last days of Roker Park. The first days at the Stadium of Light. Scoring against England at Wembley for Ireland. Over 600 career appearances. All of those wonderful, wonderful goals.

“That was up there with anything,” Quinn reflects. “Sometimes when you are away from it as long as I am you kind of forget and I was just amazed by the generations that were there.

“There were grandfathers, there were young children and everything in between. It was just a great expression of joy and a great stamp of what Sunderland is about. It was there for all to see. It was amazing.”

Another question springs to mind. One that is always lingering below the surface where Quinn and Sunderland are concerned. The fairytale romantic return one day in the future… could it happen?

“There are far better people around to bring the club to the next stage than me,” Quinn laughs. “It is going to be really interesting watching it this year from afar. I know everything that is going on because my son is on every forum and listens to every podcast. He’ll keep me well informed.

“But you get the feeling it is going to be exciting. The negative stuff that has been in the background over the years might just erode away now and hopefully, we can talk about the future.”

Then, with a firm handshake and another beaming smile, Quinn steps onto the pitch. Back in the red and white stripes again. Playing up front with Kevin Phillips once more. The dying embers of the glory days still smouldering and a boyhood dream realised.