The young forward claimed a breath taking first-half hat-trick before adding to her tally with 20 minutes to go and Jessica Brown’s superb strike immediately following the break affirming the dominant performance.

With over the half the season remaining, Mel Reay refused to confirm the game was a ‘must win’ but defeat in the Midlands would have pulled her side within a point of today’s opponents would have made for an uncomfortable second half of the season.

However, a lightning start eased their nerves as Scarr did well to reach Tyler Dodds’ whipped free kick from the right and finish past Mia Smith from close range. The hosts, bottom and without a point so far this campaign, almost hit back straight away through Keely Davies’ driving run, but she couldn’t find a way past Claudia Moan.

Sunderland Women celebrate. Picture by Kasey Taylor.

At the other end, Scarr’s pace and movement was causing panic, and she doubled the lead with a superb effort on the quarter hour. Jess Brown slipped a pass through the middle and Scarr cut inside and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the bottom corner from distance.

The Coventry defence was struggling to hold back wave after wave of Sunderland attack and the goal scorer almost turned provider, finding Tyler Dodds in the box but Smith smothered her attempt at goal.

The duo combined again seconds later – Scarr’s pressing forced the goalkeeper’s clearance straight to Dodds but Smith recovered well to make a good save at her near post. She barely had time to catch her breath before being called into action again, this time denying Abbey Joice with her feet.

Mary McAteer seemed the most likely to pull her team back into the game, first taking advantage of a slip in the box by Abbey Holmes and squaring to Ebony Wiseman who was tackled before she could tap in, then skewing a good chance wide.

But it only provided the briefest of respites as Scarr raced onto through ball, shrugged off her marker Esther Morgan and unleashed a thunderous drive past Smith.

Any words of encouragement offered by head coach Lee Burch at half-time would have been instantly forgotten as Sunderland netted their fourth straight after restart. Jessica Brown found Joice who threaded a cheeky pass through the legs of Merrick Will and back to the winger who kept her cool to slot past Smith.

If Coventry were expecting the Black Cats to ease off as the game as time ticked on, they were wrong. Dodds’ powerful strike was tipped onto the bar by Smith and Scarr calmly controlled the rebound to rifled in her fourth.

It would have been a long final 10 minutes as Sunderland continued to pile on the agony in search of a sixth – Joice rattled the crossbar, substitute Nicky Gears was frustrated by Smith, who easily collected Neve Herron’s deflected low attempt.

So, a big victory for Mel Reay and her squad heading into the Championship winter break, moving them seven points clear of the drop zone.