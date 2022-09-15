“It's his big toe, on the joint - he was struggling to push off and it's numb at the moment,” he said.

“We’ll probably x-ray that tomorrow (Thursday) and fingers crossed it’s not a break or a dislocation.

“It wasn’t ideal losing Ellis, he brings us a physicality and he's key at defending set pieces, as well.”

LIMERICK, IRELAND - JULY 05: Former Footballer John Terry poses with a fan at the 1st hole during Day Two of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor on July 05, 2022 in Limerick, Ireland. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Terry tweets about Sunderland

Ex-England and Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted about Sunderland in the aftermath of the win against Reading after the Black Cats scored an early contender for goal of the season.

It started with Patterson in goal, who knocked it to Luke O’Nien. The ball then came to Corry Evans in the middle, who laid it off to Lynden Gooch. The American passed the ball up the line to Dan Neil.

The midfielder quickly knocked it to Patrick Roberts, who beautifully helped the ball on its way to midfield maestro Alex Pritchard who sent Neil through down the right-hand side.

Neil bent a superb cross-come-pass to Jack Clarke in the box, who took a touch and finished superbly. All in all the goal took 18 seconds for Sunderland to score, with eight passes and eight different players involved.

After the goal, Terry tweeted: “What a goal this is.”

Huddersfield Town manager hunt front-runner revealed

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher is being considered for the vacant Huddersfield Town job, according to Football Insider.

Schofield was sacked as Huddersfield's boss after just 69 days in charge of the Championship club earlier this week following a series of poor results.

The Terriers, who sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

David Wagner has emerged as an early favourite with the bookies to return to the club he managed between 2015 and 2019.