The Black Cats are already significantly short of striker options after Ross Stewart was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a thigh issue.

Everton loanee Simms, who has scored three Championship goals this season, was tasked with leading the line against Reading, but appeared to pick up a foot injury after his shot was blocked by Royals defender Tom Holmes.

Simms tried to continue several times before he was forced off and replaced by Elliot Embleton.

Ellis Simms

