Ellis Simms injury blow as Everton loanee is forced off for Sunderland against Reading
Sunderland forward Ellis Simms was forced off with a foot injury during their Championship match against Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:01 pm
The Black Cats are already significantly short of striker options after Ross Stewart was ruled out for six to eight weeks with a thigh issue.
Everton loanee Simms, who has scored three Championship goals this season, was tasked with leading the line against Reading, but appeared to pick up a foot injury after his shot was blocked by Royals defender Tom Holmes.
Simms tried to continue several times before he was forced off and replaced by Elliot Embleton.
Sunderland’s next match is against Watford on Saturday, before an international break.