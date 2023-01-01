Everton confirmed on New Year’s Eve that they have activated the recall clause in Simms’ loan, a move which handed a significant blow to Sunderland before of the January transfer window.

Simms had made promising progress on Wearside, scoring seven goals across seventeen appearances in all competitions. Everton have been struggling in the Premier League this season, with Frank Lampard now turning to Simms to boost the Toffees’ firepower.

Following his return to Everton, however, Simms took to social media to thank Sunderland fans.

He siad: “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the players, staff and fans @SunderlandAFC. I’m grateful to have been a part of this amazing club and I wish you all the best for the remainder of the season.”

Sunderland face Blackpool in the Championship at Bloomfield Road this afternoon.

