The 22-year-old signed for the Tangerines last January and made 21 appearances for Neil Critchley’s side as they went up via the play-offs.

At the same time, Sunderland were beaten by Lincoln in the play-off semi-finals, resulting in a fourth straight season in League One for the Black Cats.

"When I joined Blackpool they were like 15th in the league, and then we had that run of games to get into the play-offs,” Embleton told Sky Sports.

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland.

"And it was like, 'are Sunderland going to get Blackpool in the semi-final or the final?' We just had to see what happened.

"I didn't really think about it because I knew I couldn't play in the league games. But going into the play-offs it was more about getting the minutes into my legs, and playing in all the games. It was nice to play, but I always knew if Sunderland got [to the final] I wouldn't have been able to."

Since returning to Sunderland, his boyhood club, Embleton has played regularly for Lee Johnson’s side this season.

And the midfielder credits his time at Blackpool, working with former Liverpool coach Critchley, for making him a better player.

"It was a massive thing for me to play in a promotion side in this league," Embleton admitted

"The promotion helped with the confidence. And playing games, that's what helps to develop you. I had a good manager who helped develop me tactically, and we had a good run of 16 games unbeaten, so everything was good there.

"Playing 20-plus games, playing every week for two months straight, winning games, getting assists and scoring a few goals here and there. It was a massive boost.

"Hopefully coming back to Sunderland now I can use that experience here. I've been here since I was six or seven. It's my club, I want to play here. It's my hometown and my family all support Sunderland. So to see me playing for their team is a big thing."

