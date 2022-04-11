Embleton has started just two of the Black Cats’ ten matches since Alex Neil’s appointment in February, but came off the bench to score a dramatic winner at Oxford last time out.

The 23-year-old playmaker also assisted Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time goal against Gillingham the week before, after coming on midway through the second half at the Stadium of Light.

“It is quite frustrating because you are going in every day, training and you want to play,” said Embleton when asked about his lack of starts. “That is why you play football for, starts and to play the full games.

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland against Oxford United. Picture by FRANK REID

“When I have been coming on I have been affecting the game and that’s all I can do if I’m on the bench.

“Sometimes you think about yourself but it is a team game and if the team is winning you prefer that than to be losing, but I do want to play games and have been like that since I have started.”

Embleton was a regular starter for Sunderland at the beginning of the season and has now been directly involved in 13 league goals – scoring six and assisting seven – with only Ross Stewart (22 goals and three assists) and Alex Pritchard (four goals and 10 assists) ahead of him in the Black Cats squad.

“At the start of the season I was more or less starting every game and chipping in with goals and assists,” added Embleton.

“Obviously I haven’t been starting the games but when I have been coming on I have been assisting and scoring.”

Still, as a boyhood Sunderland fan, Embleton enjoyed his moment celebrating with the Black Cats supporters who sold out their away allocation at Oxford.

“When you score at the Stadium of Light and there is 30,000 there that is crazy as well,” replied Embleton when asked about the Sunderland fans.

“Equally scoring in front of the away fans they go crazy so it’s a good feeling.

“It’s massive having them and it creates a better atmosphere for us and it’s more like a home game for us sometimes.”

“They are unbelievable fans, I don’t know how many were here but thousands and thousands travel the country and are really good.”

The win over Oxford significantly strengthened Sunderland’s position as they aim to finish in the play-offs, with confidence high after four wins in five matches.

Embleton helped Blackpool win promotion via the play-offs last season while on loan at Bloomfield Road, and hopes he can repeat the feat with Sunderland 12 months on.

“You can see yourself climbing the table and what you’re working towards so it’s just about continuing to work hard in training and then doing what the manager wants us to do on the pitch,” the attacker added.