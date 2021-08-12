Elliot Embleton and Carl Winchester updates as Lee Johnson reveals Sunderland team news ahead of MK Dons trip
Sunderland will assess Elliot Embleton’s fitness ahead of this weekend’s game against MK Dons after the midfielder picked up a knock against Wigan.
The 22-year-old was left out of the squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Port Vale, as Alex Pritchard started in the No 10 position.
“Obviously Elliot Embleton had a whack,” said Sunderland boss Lee Johnson when asked about injuries.
"He came off, it was quite a bad one that he took. It was a good tackle and I was delighted that he showed that competitive aggression that I think he’s really stepped up with this season. But sometimes that lends itself to, of course, getting those contact injuries so we’ll assess Elliot.
Carl Winchester is also expected to return to the side after missing the Port Vale game with a glute issue.
“He did get a bump on his glute but he’s ok,” said Johnson when quizzed on the midfielder.
Sunderland are still waiting for Denver Hume’s contract situation to be resolved, while the player remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Arbneit Xhamajli and Jordan Willis are long-term absentees, yet Johnson believes the rest of the squad should be available this weekend.
“Like I say Denver is at least a couple of weeks away probably from training, at best,” added Johnson.
“Apart from that, you know you’ve got the long-term ones or Arbie and Willis. Everybody should be out there and ready to go.”
New signing Dennis Cirkin could make his debut for the Black Cats after joining the club from Tottenham this week.