Ellen White praises Kelly Smith as she eyes England record after Stadium of Light showing

The striker netted the only goal as England Women beat Austria 1-0 on Wearside in chilly conditions.

The win maintained England's 100% winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign and White’s 45th goal for her country on her 100th cap

The 32-year-old Manchester City striker is now one goal away from drawing level with Kelly Smith, who is the current leading scorer for England.

Ellen White.

White, though, was quick to praise the England legend as she eyes her record.

She said: “Kelly’s such a phenomenal person and she was a phenomenal player. She’s a legend of the game and what she did for women’s football is incredible – and is still doing now – so to be in the same kind of breath as her is very strange for me because I’ve looked up to her for many years.

“What she did on the pitch was just outrageous, really. She was always two steps ahead of everyone and her goalscoring ability, her technical ability, her passion to play for England were incredible, so I’m really proud to be mentioned alongside her.

“She knows how much I respect and her and I’ve got so much love for her as well.”

Asked if she remembered her first goal in England colours, she said with a smile: “Of course, it was my debut! It’s crazy how things work out, how it goes full circle, making my debut against Austria, scoring.

“I remember it vividly. Lianne Sanderson played an incredible through-ball, the goalie came out and I managed to dink it over the goalie. My parents and my husband still say now that it was like slow motion going in.

“To now make it to 100 caps against Austria as well and to score, it’s an incredible thing for me and my family, and to be surrounded by fantastic players at the same time, I feel really lucky.

“But I’m not stopping now. I still want to continue, I still want to work hard for this team to help the team qualify.”

