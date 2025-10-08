Ex-Ajax manager John van ’t Schip says Sunderland forward Brian Brobbey must manage his power and flexibility

Former Ajax manager John van ’t Schip has expressed concern over the fitness of Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey, suggesting the Dutchman’s physical power can sometimes work against him.

Brobbey, who joined Sunderland from Ajax on summer deadline day, has made three substitute appearances in the Premier League so far. The 23-year-old had fallen out of favour in Amsterdam before his move to Wearside, with sections of the Dutch media critical of his form prior to his exit.

Van ’t Schip, who managed Ajax between October 2023 and the end of last season, oversaw Brobbey’s most productive spell in front of goal. Under his management, the forward scored 15 times and registered 10 assists in 28 appearances.

Reflecting on how he helped Brobbey rediscover his form, Van ’t Schip told Rondo, via Ajax Showtime: “In the first phase, he was fit. The only thing I told him, because he’s very strong with the ball and holding off opponents, was that he needed to vary his play much more. He found a good balance in that. There was a good period, and I think he scored eighteen goals in all the matches I was there. He was also named Ajax Player of the Year.”

However, the Dutch coach admitted that Brobbey’s fitness became an issue towards the end of his tenure. The current Sunderland player picked up a hamstring injury towards the end of Van ‘t Schip’s spell. The latter has now spoke about concern over Brobbey’s fitness.

“Only in the last three or four months did he have constant complaints. He could play for thirty minutes, then not, then sixty minutes. He’s a bit vulnerable physically, that’s the only downside,” Van ’t Schip explained when talking about the Sunderland forward.

The former Ajax boss also believes Brobbey’s immense strength may contribute to his recurring muscle problems. “Yes, that’s possible. You shouldn’t take him to the weight room. He has strength, but I think it’s more about his muscle structure and flexibility. He has so much power that things sometimes go wrong for him,’ he added.”

Régis Le Bris delivers Dan Ballard verdict after Manchester United loss

Régis Le Bris is set to weigh up recalling Dan Ballard to Sunderland’s starting XI after the international break, following another assured display from the defender at Old Trafford.

Ballard, who had been sidelined with a groin injury picked up in the 2–0 defeat at Burnley in August, has found himself behind summer signings Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete in the pecking order. The pair have formed a strong partnership in central defence, limiting the Northern Ireland international to appearances from the bench in recent weeks.

However, Ballard has impressed each time he has been introduced, including during Sunderland’s 2–0 defeat to Manchester United. With his side trailing early, Le Bris made a bold tactical call midway through the first half, withdrawing winger Simon Adingra and switching to a back three to introduce Ballard.

Le Bris admitted that the 25-year-old’s introduction was partly influenced by United’s direct approach but praised his impact nonetheless, hinting that a return to the starting line-up could follow when Wolves visit the Stadium of Light after the break.

“Especially today we needed him, because they went direct and so when you try to press, they go direct into their front three and manage the second balls,” Le Bris said. “It was obvious that Ballard was really important and efficient in this part of the game. We have depth in the squad, which is important for us. I try to find the best starting XI for each game, and the best finishers, to win the next game.”

