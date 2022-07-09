Eight things to watch out for as Sunderland step up their pre-season campaign against Rangers and AS Roma

3. HOW MIGHT SUNDERLAND SET UP THIS SEASON?

Neil admitted last season that he had deployed a back three in his short time at Sunderland more often than he had done in his entire managerial career previous. It was mainly because of the lopsided squad he inherited, that was lacking natural full backs and also had a lot of new arrivals in attacking positions short on match fitness to begin with. It felt notable, then, that as his options improved across the pitch he ended the campaign in what is to him a far more familiar 4-2-3-1 system. With Patrick Roberts in particular fit and firing ahead of the new campaign, it looks a good bet. Neil of course tinkers his game plan for each specific opponent, so we will no doubt see a number of different shapes and strategies over the course of pre-season. But these first two games might just offer an indication about his overarching vision for how Sunderland will tackle the step up.

Photo: FRANK REID PHOTOGRAPHER 2022