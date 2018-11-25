The switch-on event was a big success

Eight magical pictures as Sunderland's Kevin Ball and Newcastle legend Malcom Macdonald switch on the Boldon Christmas lights switch-on

Fans of football and all things Christmassy turned out to see the festive lights of Boldon lit up

Former Sunderland skipper Kevin Ball and legendary Newcastle United striker Malcolm Macdonald put their club rivalry aside to be guests of honour at the all important Christmas lights switch-on at Boldon Community Association. Here's some of the great pictures of the night:

Children from West Boldon and Hedworth Lane Primary Schools provided the musical entertainment

1. A glowing performance

Just lovely!

2. They wowed the crowds

They're all smiles

3. With their glowing candles creating a brilliant effect

Their families must be so proud

4. It couldn't fail to get the crowd in the Christmas spirit

