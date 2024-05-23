Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Sunderland man has also spent time at Manchester United and Doncaster Rovers during his career

Former Sunderland man Reece James has signed for recently relegated Rotherham United.

James signed permanently for Wednesday last summer, following a successful loan spell at Hillsborough as he helped the Owls win promotion from League One. Yet the 30-year-old defender only made eight Championship appearances during the 2023-24 campaign, making just one league appearance off the bench during the past calendar year.

The left-back, who can also play in midfield, was released by the Owls at the end of the season but has been snapped up by EFL club Rotherham United after the Millers’ relegation from the Championship to League One during 2023-24. The player has signed a two-year deal at The New York Stadium.

The 30-year-old former Manchester United, Preston North End, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool player signed for Sunderland during the 2018-19 season, making 27 league appearances for Jack Ross as the Black Cats lost in the League One play-off final at Wembley. James was then sold to Doncaster Rovers after just one season on Wearside.

After leaving Sheffield Wednesday, James took to social media to thank the club and its fans for his time at Hillsborough. “I’d just like to say how grateful I am to each and every one of you for the support that you’ve given me over the last 2 seasons,” James wrote on Instagram.