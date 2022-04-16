For the third game running the Black Cats scored a dramatic winner as Nathan Broadhead headed home Jack Clarke’s cross in stoppage time.

It came after Sunderland had squandered a two-goal lead, which came courtesy of goals from Elliot Embleton and Broadhead.

“I’ve always said you can show a good stat twice because it got better,” said studio guest Ali Maxwell from the Not Top 20 Podcast.

“In Alex Neil’s 11 games so far they have scored in the last eight minutes of games nine times.

“In their last five wins they have scored late goals to win games, most sets of fans would like that five times in a season, they have had it five times in a month!”

When asked about Embleton’s excellent strike in the fourth minute, fellow pundit Dean Ashton added: “You’re so relaxed because you are not taking the free-kick. It was a brilliant finish.”

Shrewsbury got back into the game after goals from Josh Vela and former Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan, before Broadhead’s late winner.

Sunderland striker Nathan Broadhead celebrates his first goal against Shrewsbury.

“Flanagan could have been the story here,” added Maxwell. “The former Sunderland defender scoring to make it 2-2, but here’s Broadhead at the death. Incredible scenes, that’s eight in his last eight games.