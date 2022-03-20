The Black Cats created several opportunities at the LNER Stadium but couldn’t make the crucial breakthrough.

Alex Neil’s side remain in the play-off places with seven matches remaining, yet some of the teams around them have the advantage of games in hand.

When assessing the match, studio guest and former Oxford striker Jamie Mackie, who has previously criticised Sunderland, said: “If Sunderand play like this, and they had 16 attempts today, if they play like this in the remaining games they are going to be in very, very good stead for the run in.

Lincoln vs Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

“You can’t play in games like this every week and not win games.”

George Elek from the Not Top 20 Podcast added: “If you think back to the game at the Stadium of Light when Lincoln beat them 3-1 it was when the Lee Johnson reign unravelled.

“Here today they were a completely different side. This is what Alex Neil’s Sunderland side should look like.

“If they play like that going forward they will be absolutely fine.”

When asked about the club’s decision to part company with Johnson and Neil’s appointment, Elek added: “Things unravelled and that was the beginning of a really dark period.

“Alex Neil has come in and it hasn’t immediately got better, but that performance I would say was better than some of the performances when they’ve won the game.”

