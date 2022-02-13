The Black Cats drew 1-1 at AFC Wimbledon, as Alex Pritchard’s free-kick cancelled out Luke McCormick’s 19th-minute penalty.

Neil felt the decision to award a spot kick against defender Callum Doyle was extremely harsh, and pundit Ian Holloway agreed with him.

“I’m not having it,” said studio guest Holloway on Quest.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Sunderland head coach Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s too close to him and it looks like it hits the hand across his chest.”

Still, Holloway did think Wimbledon had a stronger claim for a penalty when the ball appeared to hit Jack Clarke on the arm, before the Sunderland man collided with home player Jack Rudoni.

“This one is two penalties,” said Holloway when assessing the incident. “He’s handballed it and he’s fouled him.

“It’s more than the first one in my opinion.”

Pritchard’s excellent free-kick was almost identical to the one he scored at Cheltenham earlier in the week.

When discussing Pritchard’s goal, Ali Maxwell from the Not Top 20 Podcast said: “Alex Neil will know all about his quality, this is a player that five and a half years ago he paid £8million for to take him to Norwich City.

“Twice in a week he has scored the same free-kick, it’s incredible technique, amazing placement and accuracy and he earned his team a point today.”

Both guests also believe Neil will be a good appointment for the Wearsiders.

When asked about the new Black Cats boss, Holloway said: “I think he’s a good lad.

“I think he’s made a very good start in his managerial career and it’s very early for him to be finished.

“Sunderland, what a fantastic opportunity for him.”

Maxwell added: “It was his 300th game in English football as a manager today and his first beneath the first and second tiers. He’s only 40 years old and is still a very young manager.

“I think it’s absolutely the best appointment Sunderland could have made, I’m a massive Alex Neil fan and I see this as being a really good coup for the club.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.