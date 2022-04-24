Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats ran out comfortable 5-1 winners after Jones was dismissed in the 11th minute, while also conceding a penalty which Ross Stewart converted to open the scoring.

Jones collided with Stewart in the Cambridge box after the ball hit a divot which altered the direction of the bounce.

When assessing the incident, studio guest Sam Parkin said: “It’s unlucky because Jones, if you look, is just going to go up and compete aerially.

Cambridge defender Lloyd Jones is sent off against Sunderland.

“What the centre forward does well, I think, is get his body between him and the ball so it’s unfortunate.

“It’s never a red card by the way but it’s definitely a penalty.”

Former QPR and Oxford striker Jamie Mackie added: “It is that one where he has gone with the original flight of the ball and placed his body in a situation where he thinks he’s going to get it on that original bounce.

“It just holds up on him and the Sunderland forward Stewart just gets in with his body in between the ball and the man.

“It’s unfortunate but it is a foul and is a penalty in my eyes.”

Sunderland doubled their lead when Elliot Embleton scored directly from a free-kick, before Cambridge captain Paul Digby pulled one back for the visitors.