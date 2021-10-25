Morrison appeared as a studio guest on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest and also believed the Black Cats should have been awarded a penalty during a 1-0 defeat for Lee Johnson’s side.

Stockley scored the game’s only goal in the 66th minute when he headed home Jonathan Leko’s cross from the right.

“That’s a brilliant goal from Stockley, that’s what matters, he scores goals if you get balls into the box,” said Morrison.

Yet Sunderland boss Lee Johnson heavily criticised referee Darren Drysdale’s performance after the match, while saying he expects Stockley to be handed a three-game ban following an altercation with Flanagan when the game was goalless.

“You see this incident here with Stockley, he’s definitely, he is aggressive to Flanagan and Flanagan could make a meal out of that,” said Morrison.

“If he makes a meal out of it, he (Stockley) could have got sent off.

“Credit to Flanagan for staying up, but if he goes down...”

Charlton striker Jayden Stockley goes up for a header with Luke O'Nien.

Johnson also felt his side should have been awarded a penalty when Ross Stewart’s shot hit the arm of Charlton defender Jason Pearce from close range.

“I think it’s a penalty, I do,” said Morrison. “Stewart does well and comes across him but his hand is out there.

“I know it’s hard to defend if your hand is like that but that should be a penalty.”

