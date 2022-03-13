After a goalless and frustrating first half for the hosts, Neil introduced Dan Neil and Leon Dajaku in the 59th minute, while Patrick Roberts was brought on four minutes later.

Dan Neil opened the scoring with an excellent strike six minutes from time, before Roberts added a second for the Black Cats - his first for the club.

The Sunderland boss also made early substitutions as his team came from behind to beat Fleetwood 3-1 earlier in the week.

Dan Neil replaces Luke O'Nien in Sunderland's win over Crewe.

When reviewing the win over Crewe, studio pundit Sam Parkin said: “They’ve had to work really hard in these last two home games against Fleetwood and Crewe.

“I think Alex Neil deserves major credit for his changes today.

“The substitutions with (Dan) Neil coming on and getting that goal with a really cultured, beautiful finish.

“He changed the shape in the middle of the Fleetwood game and it was a very attacking line-up to get the goals in that one.

“Today he’s started with that attacking line-up, really offensive wing-backs, and they got the job done.

“I think he has shown his tactical acumen to good effect in the last two games.”

The result kept Sunderland inside the play-off places in League One, although some teams below do have the advantage of games in hand.

