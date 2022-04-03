Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time winner moved the Black Cats up to sixth in the League One table, while the side have lost just one of nine matches since Neil took charge in February.

When discussing Sunderland’s late goals under Neil during the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, pundit Sam Parkin pointed out: “It’s seven after the 82nd minute.”

The Black Cats boss has also influenced games with his substitutions, which was the case against Gillingham as Elliot Embleton and Broadhead came off the bench to combine for the winner.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

“He’s impacted it once more today with Embleton supplying Broadhead,” added Parkin when assessing the goal. “I’m not sure about the defending there though.”

Broadhead, who is on loan from Everton, was sidelined with a hamstring injury for over two months from December last year, and suffered a further setback after returning in the goalless draw at Charlton in March.

The winner against Gillingham was the striker’s sixth league goal of the season, and former Crystal Palace forward Clinton Morrison has been impressed.

“The defending wasn’t good but as two ex-strikers we are happy with the finish,” Morrison added when discussing Sunderland’s goal.

“It’s a great header from Broadhead and I’ve seen him a few times, he impresses me and is a good striker.”

