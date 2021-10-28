Rangers striker Charlie Austin thought he had scored the winner nine minutes from time, yet the referee’s assistant was late to raise his flag.

The match then finished goalless before Sunderland won 3-1 on penalties to progress to the quarter-finals.

Austin later described it as an ‘appalling decision’ to disallow his goal, as he was clearly onside following Alber Adomah’s strike.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge makes an excellent save against QPR in the Carabao Cup.

Yet Ashton felt the flag may have been raised against Adomah after Jordy de Wijs’ shot was saved by Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge.

“I’m racking my brains and I just can’t believe that they would give the final bit of action as offside,” said Ashton.

“I think this is where the referee’s assistant thinks Adomah is offside and can’t quite see the Sunderland defender (Dennis Cirkin).

“He can’t get that wrong, he just can’t, so I’m just trying to think where he thinks it might be offside and it was that initial shot is the only way I can think the assistant referee thinks it’s offside, unless it’s just a monumental mistake.

Grand Central provides direct rail connections from towns and cities in Yorkshire and the North East England with London. Our customers are central to us which is why we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, great value tickets and helping make memorable experiences.

“It is when you look at that still when Adomah is about to strike and Austin is clearly onside and then scores the goal.

“I just can’t imagine that he’s got that wrong, so when I look back again maybe it’s that initial strike that he thinks is offside.”

Austin also took the first penalty in the shootout, which was saved by Burge, before Illias Chair and Yoann Barbet fired their efforts over the bar.

“Charlie Austin you would expect to score with his ability. Great save from Lee Burge,” Ashton added.

“Players of such ability like Illias Chair and Barbet, they are just abysmal penalties and to miss the target is unforgivable.

“Fair play to Sunderland, they brought (Aiden) McGeady and (Alex) Pritchard on who took penalties and the goalkeeper was superb.

“The manager (Lee Johnson) as well has got previous having got to the semi-final in 2018 with Bristol City.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.