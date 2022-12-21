The Black Cats have been in talks with Stewart over fresh terms for some time but an agreement has not yet been reached. The Scot’s contract expires in the summer, but the club holds an option to extend the deal by 12 months.

Stewart was injured in the warm-up to the Middlesbrough game back in September and was out of action until December when he returned off the bench to score against Hull City last Saturday.

A host of clubs have been linked with the 26-year-old, who helped Sunderland to promotion from League One last season and has scored six Championship goals in eight appearances this campaign, including Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Rangers.

Ross Stewart

Speaking to TalkSPORT, EFL pundit Parkin stated: “I think he has got the potential to be a Premier League player and I know that there’s a lot of conversations ongoing at the club and amongst the support base about the contract, which is a little bit up in the air at the moment.

"I think they have an option to extend but there’s a lot of talk that Sunderland could potentially cash in so they need to try and secure him for as long as possible.”

“For me it’s just about getting back to full fitness, getting back to playing,” Stewart said in his most recent interview with The Echo before his return from injury.

“All that stuff in the background, down the line that will get dealt with one way or another and for me it’s just about focusing on doing well for this club, for my team-mates, and hopefully getting us kicking on up the table.

“It’s 100% about focusing on Sunderland and getting back to making an impact.

“Football is a business and that takes care of itself - it’s [outside noise] not going to deviate my focus which is to get back on the pitch and then to contribute to the team doing well.”

