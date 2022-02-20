The Dons have taken 32 points from 17 away games in League One this season and consolidated their place in the top six after the victory on Wearside.

Goals from Mo Eisa and Wickham, either side of Ross Stewart’s equaliser, gave Liam Manning’s side all three points.

When assessing the match, studio guest Ali Maxwell from The Not Top 20 Podcast said: “We had third vs fourth and there are now five points between these two teams.

“MK Dons did it again on the road and this was a brilliant counter attack finished off by Connor Wickham at a time when Sunderland were in the ascendancy having equalised.

“It’s a further bitter blow for them, Wickham is a former player who scored 11 Premier League goals for Sunderland as a young player.”

