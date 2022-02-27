Bailey Wright’s header and two Ross Stewart penalties gave Alex Neil his first win as Black Cats boss following an efficient away performance.

Centre-back Arbenit Xhemajli was also credited as the Kosovan centre-back made his first league start for Sunderland after over a year out with a serious knee injury.

When discussing Wright’s opener, studio guest George Elek from the Not Top 20 Podcast said: “This was all about Sunderland.

Ross Stewart scores for Sunderland against Wigan from the penalty spot.

“Alex Pritchard with the set-piece assist and it was scoring after two minutes that was so important here.

“Sunderland fans were really concerned before this game, they hadn’t really liked what they’d seen from Alex Neil so far, but getting that momentum on board, I’m a massive Neil fan.

“Also a shoutout for Xhemajli as well the centre-back who was signed in September 2020, his first league start today because of injuries. He played all 90 minutes and was solid at the back.

“I think Sunderland fans are excited to see what he’s going to bring.”

Wigan had taken 10 points from their last four games and came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Wycombe earlier in the week.

On Sunderland , Elek added: “They controlled the game.

“We saw Wycombe go 1-0 up against Wigan in midweek and concede three.

“Today Wigan had their chances, as you’d expect them to, but at the same time they were very good at managing the game and pulling away to win 3-0.”

