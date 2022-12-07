News you can trust since 1873
EFL pundit delivers verdict on Amad Diallo's performances for Sunderland amid Manchester United reports

Amad Diallo’s all-round performance against Millwall impressed EFL pundit Sam Parkin - who has also been surprised by Sunderland’s start to the season.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago - 2 min read

After taking a while to settle following his loan move from Manchester United, Amad has registered four goals and an assist in his last six Championship appearances.

Speaking on ITV’s highlights show following Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall, in which Amad scored the game’s opening goal, Parkin said: “He took a little while to kind of bed into the season and Sunderland’s way of playing, maybe the Championship itself.

“But five goal involvements in the last six games shows you that he’s really come to the party.

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland against Millwall. Picture by FRANK REID
“Those kind of individual talented players that they’ve got at the top end of the pitch came to the fore in the second half.”

There have been suggestions United could recall Amad in January, yet Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray remains hopeful the player will stay on Wearside.

"I think he’s outstanding,” added Parkin when discussing Amad’s recent form and performance against Millwall.

“I liked his tenacity because Lynden Gooch had a difficult first half. He didn’t just stay up the pitch, he got back and did his defensive duties as well which shows you your player has good game understanding.

“He’s obviously got brilliant creative ability in the final third and he’s really coming to the fore right now.”

Sunderland have several injured players available again following their World Cup break, including Ellis Simms, Gooch, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese.

Defender Daniel Ballard and joint top scorer Ross Stewart are also nearing a return to action, while Jewison Bennette and Bailey Wright have been away at the World Cup.

The win over Millwall moved Mowbray’s side to within a point of the play-offs ahead of next week’s fixture against West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

“Simms, it’s been great to have him back,” added Parkin when discussing Sunderland’s start to the season. “There’s Stewart to return, Ballard, Bailey Wright has been at the World Cup.

“Really good signs for Sunderland. I expected them to stay in the division this year but I didn’t anticipate this and they've been able to weather this storm without any front players.”

