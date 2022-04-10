The Black Cats scored in the 89th minute to claim a significant three points at the Kassam Stadium, and have now scored eight times after the 82nd minute under Neil.

Sunderland have moved four points ahead of Oxford in the League One table, having played a game fewer than the U’s.

When assessing the match, pundit and Oxford fan George Elek from the Not Top 20 Podcast said: “I think Alex Neil is doing a great job there and when you consider the four wins they have had most recently they have gone into the 80th minute drawing all four of them.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID

“That’s not what we have seen from Sunderland in recent times in League One, they are not a team that have nesserally got over the line when they have needed to so all credit to them."

After three consecutive defeats against Plymouth, Morecambe and Sunderland, Karl Robinson’s Oxford side are now outsiders to finish in the top six.

Elek added: “Karl Robinson will say that in this game, against Morecambe in midweek and against Plymouth Argyle last weekend, Oxford had the better chances but came up against a goalkeeper in great form.

“Sometimes that’s the way it falls whether it’s the player’s fault for not scoring the goal or if it’s just bad luck.”

Asked if Oxford’s top six hopes are over, Elek replied: “I think it probably is and you are now looking at having to win every game until the end of the season to stand a chance.

“While I’m sure the fans will keep turning up and players will believe in it, Karl said the other day he takes it in five game chunks and I’m sure he will be looking at this in a different way to us fans looking at the table.