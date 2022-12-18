News you can trust since 1873
EFL pundit delivers strong verdict on returning Ross Stewart following injury comeback

Sunderland played Hull City in the Championship on Saturday, with Tony Mowbray’s men drawing 1-1 away from home with the returning Ross Stewart putting the Black Cats ahead.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

His return to action in the second half after was a welcome boost for Mowbray. The striker was only on the pitch for 38 minutes but still made a significant impact as Sunderland claimed a 1-1 draw at Hull City.

“He’s been sorely missed,” said EFL pundit Sam Parkin said. “He’s a big player. I think he’s someone who is destined to probably play at the highest level because of his attributes as a forward player.

“We saw a good example there that he can play on the shoulder. He’s good with his back to goal, he can score an array of goals.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Lewis Baker of Stoke City under pressure from Ross Stewart of Sunderland during the Sky Bet Championship between Stoke City and Sunderland at Bet365 Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
“Sunderland have done really well to get through this period without their recognised strikers. And they should be on the up now they’ve all returned.”

