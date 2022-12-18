EFL pundit delivers strong verdict on returning Ross Stewart following injury comeback
Sunderland played Hull City in the Championship on Saturday, with Tony Mowbray’s men drawing 1-1 away from home with the returning Ross Stewart putting the Black Cats ahead.
His return to action in the second half after was a welcome boost for Mowbray. The striker was only on the pitch for 38 minutes but still made a significant impact as Sunderland claimed a 1-1 draw at Hull City.
“He’s been sorely missed,” said EFL pundit Sam Parkin said. “He’s a big player. I think he’s someone who is destined to probably play at the highest level because of his attributes as a forward player.
“We saw a good example there that he can play on the shoulder. He’s good with his back to goal, he can score an array of goals.
“Sunderland have done really well to get through this period without their recognised strikers. And they should be on the up now they’ve all returned.”