Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach goes on

Sunderland fans continue to wait for news of who the new head coach will be at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s lengthy search for a head coach continues with no sign of a breakthrough, 115 days since Mike Dodds was placed in interim charge and Michael Beale’s departure confirmed. The saga took yet another twist on Wednesday when it emerged that Liam Rosenior was increasingly unlikely to take the role, despite having been installed as the firm favourite following news over the weekend that Pascal Jansen was no longer under consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other name in the frame is QPR head coach Marti Cifuentes - but one EFL pundit has revealed three reasons why he believes Sunderland may struggle to land him.

Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer has explained why he doesn't believe that is a likely appointment. The EFL expert told Football League World: “I can’t see this happening. First of all, compensation will have to be paid.

“I can’t see Sunderland paying compensation, I can’t see QPR allowing Cifuentes to leave the football club, and I can’t believe that Cifuentes would want to leave the football club given what he achieved last season in keeping QPR in the league last season. QPR will want to keep him, obviously there is a problem financially in terms of players, and what he’s allowed to bring in. But like I’ve said before, the Sunderland job appears to be a difficult situation for anybody to step into."

The pundit added: “From what is coming out of the football club, is that you’re not allowed to bring in your coaching staff, you’re allowed to bring in one person and then you’ve got to work within the realms of how they want to run the football club.