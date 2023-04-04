News you can trust since 1873
EFL make major TV deal decision that will impact Sunderland, Middlesbrough & Co

The EFL has entered into an exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports for its next set of broadcast rights.

By PA
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

The league’s current five-year deal with Sky runs until the end of the 2023-24 season, and it issued invitations to tender earlier this year.

The league issued a statement on Monday afternoon which read: “The EFL has now completed a full and comprehensive review of the multiple ITT submissions received as part of its broadcast rights sales process from 2024 onwards.

“The league will now enter into an exclusive month-long negotiating period with the preferred bidder, Sky Sports.

SAFC supporters watch the first team players open training session at the Stadium of Light.SAFC supporters watch the first team players open training session at the Stadium of Light.
“No further comment will be made on this matter at the current time.”

Streaming platform DAZN was understood to be keen on a long-term deal which it felt would help the EFL close the financial gap with the Premier League.

Screening all matches under DAZN’s plans would have required the EFL making a request to lift the Saturday blackout between 2.45pm and 5.15pm.

