EFL issue this latest update on Sunderland's League One and Carabao Cup schedule amid Omicron surge

Clubs had been expected to discuss the prospect of a 'firebreaker' tomorrow but have ultimately followed the Premier League's lead in agreeing to play on.

It means that the Carabao Cup quarter final against Arsenal on Tuesday night has been cleared to proceed, providing both teams can fit the EFL' s criteria of being able to name 14 players including a goalkeeper.

Both teams will test their squads again on Tuesday morning.

Sunderland's season will continue as planned for the time being

As it stands, Sunderland have one player unavailable due to the virus, and Arsenal two.

The EFL have admitted that postponements along the way are inevitable but say there is 'optimism that disruption can be minimised'.

Clubs returned to 'red protocols' last week, mandating significant social distancing at all training grounds and severely limiting the use of indoor facilities.

Players have also returned to a daily resting regime.

The statement from the EFL reads: "The EFL can confirm that its programme of games in the League and Carabao Cup will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by Clubs.

"While the League acknowledges there will likely be future postponements to navigate where Covid-19 cases are identified, there is optimism that disruption can be minimised following implementation of RED protocols, a daily testing regime and ongoing vaccination rollout."

Chief executive Trevor Birch added: “Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

"We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.

“With club mitigation measures, the mass adoption of booster jabs and Covid certification now required for larger crowds, we are sure many fans will continue to feel confident in attending matches over the Christmas period and we look forward to welcoming them.”

Arsenal boss Arteta said his side were ready to adapt to any circumstances ahead of the quarter final.

"[We have to] have a really positive approach and your mindset must be ready that unpredictable things are going to happen - and stop complaining about everything that happens," he said.

"Then you will find excuses, we can find excuses for everything.

"We know what is going to happen, we know bad news will come probably so we have to expect it and try to prevent it if we can with all the protocols we have. But we have to be prepared as well with Plan B, C and D."

While the announcement means the fixture schedule remains unaffected for now, the situation could of course rapidly change were the Government to impose any fresh restrictions in the coming days and weeks.

