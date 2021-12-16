The football league schedule is being heavily hit by outbreaks of the virus, with a host of fixtures scheduled for this weekend already postponed.

Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday, who Sunderland are scheduled to face on December 27th and 30th respectively, have both postponed their upcoming games after discussions with the EFL.

Players across the pyramid will now undertake daily lateral flow tests, with anyone returning a positive result referred for a subsequent PCR test.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EFL want the League One season to continue

Clubs will now also be mandated to return to the ‘red’ protocols at training grounds designed for the return of football after the initial wave of COVID-19.

That means social distancing, compulsory mask-wearing indoors, and limited use of indoor facilities.

Crucially, the EFL has also publicly outlined for the first time the criteria for postponing games.

The governing body have told clubs that they should fulfil fixtures when fourteen of the players on submitted squad lists are available to play, including one goalkeeper.

U21 players who have played one league match will also be deemed as eligible.

The statement from the EFL said: “This guidance has been designed to help clubs ensure the safety of players and staff, while ensuring that the fixture schedule can be maintained wherever possible.

"Where any club states it cannot fulfil a fixture, a report shall be filed with the EFL, and the circumstances reviewed.”

The EFL have also said that it will continue to encourage players to receive vaccinations.

It said that 75% of players across the pyramid have at least one jab, with 59% double vaccinated. 16% have said that they intend to get the jab, while 25% have said that they will not.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson confirmed yesterday that 97% of his squad are double vaccinated, and that they are set to begin receiving their booster jabs from next week.

As of yet there are believed not to have had any positive cases ahead of the trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town this weekend.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.