The suspension rules Sunderland fans will need to know ahead of the Championship play-offs

Sunderland’s place in the Championship play-offs is now mathematically secure, although hopes of automatic promotion are all but over. With the focus now firmly on the play-off campaign, it’s important for supporters to understand how suspension rules could impact the Black Cats in the crucial final stages of the season.

What do Sunderland fans need to know about suspension rules?

Throughout the Championship season, there are set thresholds that trigger automatic suspensions for accumulating yellow cards:

5 yellow cards – one-game suspension if reached before game 19

10 yellow cards – two-game suspension if reached before game 38

15 and 20 yellow cards – two-game suspension applies until the final game

Importantly, yellow card suspensions do not carry over into the play-offs, unless specifically ruled by a regulatory commission. So, for example, if a player receives their 15th caution on the final day of the season, they would still be eligible to play in the play-offs.

However, a serious red card offence could see a player banned from play-off fixtures, depending on the decision of the regulatory commission.

What do the rules actually say?

The FA outlines the following in its Essential Information for Players 2024-25 guide:

“Accumulating five, ten, fifteen or twenty yellow cards in league matches can result in an automatic ban in your relevant league. Accumulated yellow cards in cup competitions are treated separately and can result in an automatic ban from the cup competition in which the yellow cards were received.”

Sunderland’s disciplinary situation heading into the play-offs?

Here’s how the Black Cats' key players currently stand in terms of disciplinary records:

Jobe Bellingham: 10 yellow cards, 1 red card

Trai Hume: 11 yellow cards

Chris Mepham: 8 yellow cards, 1 red card

Patrick Roberts: 8 yellow cards

Luke O'Nien: 8 yellow cards

Chris Rigg: 7 yellow cards

Dennis Cirkin: 6 yellow cards

What if a Sunderland player is sent off in the semi-finals?

A red card in the play-off semi-final would result in a suspension for the final. Under FA rules, a straight red leads to an automatic ban for the next match—meaning any player sent off in the semis would miss a potential trip to Wembley.

Yellow cards, on the other hand, are reset for the play-offs. That means players will not miss the final due to bookings picked up during the play-off campaign itself. Only a red card would lead to a suspension in these critical fixtures.

What has Régis Le Bris said about the play-offs recently?

“Momentum is important in football,” Sunderland’s head coach said after qualifying for the play-offs with a goalless draw against Norwich City. “It was something I stressed to the players after the international break and it’s good we now have our place in the play-offs. It’s a great achievement after a long journey – and now we need to keep it going.

“The good thing about our position is it gives us a chance to manage the squad, give different players a chance to show what they can do. At this stage of the season freshness is very important so that will be on my mind in the final games. But whatever the team our aim is to finish strongly.”

"It's a disappointing result, especially at home," Le Bris added after Sunderland’s last game against Swansea City, a 1-0 loss at the Stadium of Light. "We expect more. We wanted to win but it wasn't possible, we had a lot of the ball but we didn't create many chances. It was difficult to build up under their pressure, they were well organised and to be fair it wasn't easy to find a solution. We didn't find a good rhythm.

"I think we can find different reasons for our performance but I think probably the first is that in this period, it's important to manage the squad. We have to refresh some players, so for example so we're not rushing the process with Enzo. This option gives you a chance for Harrison, and a first league start is an experience you have to learn from. We are in this period with a specific goal at the end of the season. We want to win every game but we want to manage the squad, to build gradually the best shape of the squad so they are available [for the play-offs]. And during that time, we give young players opportunities to grow.”

