Matete, 21, has accumulated nine yellow cards in League One this season, six of which came while playing for Fleetwood.

And after being cautioned in Sunderland’s 3-0 win at Wigan earlier this month, the midfielder was one yellow card away from reaching the ten bookings mark, which results in a suspension under EFL rules.

However, regulations state there is a cut-off point up until the 37th league game of the campaign, which Sunderland reached after a 3-1 win over Fleetwood.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland midfielder Jay Matete playing against Fleetwood. Picture by FRANK REID

A player also receives a one-game suspension if they reach five yellow cards, yet that is only up until the 19th league game of the season.

The next and final punishment for yellow cards is a three-game suspension if a player reaches 15 bookings before the end of the campaign.

That does not include play-off fixtures, which could prove valuable for Sunderland if they finish in the top six.

With nine games remaining, it seems unlikely a Sunderland player will reach 15 bookings, though, with Matete (nine), Carl Winchester (eight) and Corry Evans (seven) the closest to that total.

Sunderland will travel to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe on the final day of the regular league season on Saturday, April 30.

Alex Neil’s side will be hoping their season is extended through the play-offs, with the League One final set to be played on Saturday, May 21.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.