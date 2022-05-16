EFL confirm stance on VAR in Sunderland's play-off final - and the referees in charge

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time the video assistant referee system will be used at a game featuring Sunderland, after extensive talks between the two club’s and the EFL over the last week.

It was confirmed last week that the system would be used for the Championship final, and Leagues One and Two will now follow suit.

Goalline technology will also be in operation for the final.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An EFL statement reads: “The Video Assistant Referee system will be used at all three upcoming EFL Play-Off Finals.

“With VAR having already been confirmed for the Sky Bet Championship Final on Sunday, 29 May, it will also be used at this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One Final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the Sky Bet League Two Final on Saturday, 28 May.

“It will be the first season VAR will be used at the EFL Play-Offs Finals.”

The officials who will oversee both the game itself and the use of VAR have also been announced this afternoon by the Professional Games Match Officials.

VAR will be used a the play-off final on Saturday

Simon Hooper will referee the game, having almost exclusively overseen Championship and Premier League games over the course of the current campaign.

VAR will be operated by Lee Mason, who retired from refereeing at the end of last season to become the first dedicated VAR official.