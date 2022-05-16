Loading...

EFL confirm stance on VAR in Sunderland's play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers

VAR will be used in Sunderland’s League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers, the EFL have confirmed.

By Phil Smith
Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:10 pm
Updated Monday, 16th May 2022, 12:11 pm

It is the first time the video assistant referee system will be used at a game featuring Sunderland, after extensive talks between the two club’s and the EFL over the last week.

It was confirmed last week that the system would be used for the Championship final, and Leagues One and Two will now follow suit.

Goalline technology will also be in operation for the final.

VAR will be used a the play-off final on Saturday

An EFL statement reads: “The Video Assistant Referee system will be used at all three upcoming EFL Play-Off Finals.

“With VAR having already been confirmed for the Sky Bet Championship Final on Sunday, 29 May, it will also be used at this Saturday’s Sky Bet League One Final between Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers, as well as the Sky Bet League Two Final on Saturday, 28 May.

“It will be the first season VAR will be used at the EFL Play-Offs Finals.”

