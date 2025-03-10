The latest Championship and EFL news, via PA.

EFL chair Rick Parry believes it is “absolutely possible” that football’s independent regulator could be fully established in law by the summer.

Parry and the EFL remain supportive of a regulator, and he is convinced it is the only body which can properly resolve the ongoing dispute between the EFL and the Premier League over how television cash is shared. Parry also revealed he had written to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch to request a meeting, after she described the regulator as “a waste of money” last month.

The Football Governance Bill, which has the creation of an independent regulator at its heart, reaches the report stage on Tuesday. Asked about the timeline for the Bill, Parry said it was “possible” it could be law by June or July.

“Equally, as we’ve seen at every step, there has been some slippage, so there are no guarantees of that, but (it is) absolutely possible,” he said.

“The shadow regulator is already in place and working, so a lot of preparatory work is being done. Even if the Bill becomes law in this summer, it doesn’t mean we’re going to see changes overnight. The licensing system will take 12 months to bed in – clubs aren’t going to be refused their licenses on day one.”

Parry said it would be a “very good result” if the regulator’s work on a ‘State Of The Game’ review, assessing the financial flow within the English football pyramid, was complete by the end of next season. He believes that review will be key in devising a fair settlement between the Premier League and the EFL.

“I understand the tension (between the Premier League’s position and the EFL’s) but doesn’t that cry out for some form of independent intervention?” he said. “How is the game ever going to come up with the right answer that? We all want our clubs at the top to be succeeding. We want a rich, vibrant, thriving Premier League. We also want a rich, thriving, vibrant pyramid, and how can those in (football) come up with the right answer?

“(The) State of the Game review (will offer) proper, independent economic analysis that just looks at the facts as opposed to the emotion. That seems to me to be the most logical way of coming up with a fair solution.”

The initial work on a football regulator was done under the last Conservative Government, but the current party leader Badenoch has turned away from the idea. Parry said: “We did point out she hadn’t spoken to anybody at the EFL, so she hadn’t taken our views on board, and that we’d like a meeting to explain our perspective so that she could take a more balanced view.”

The PA news agency understands any meeting would likely be taken by Badenoch’s shadow ministers within the sport brief.