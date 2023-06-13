News you can trust since 1873
EFL announce interesting rule change that will impact Sunderland ahead of new Championship season

The EFL have announced a new rule that they hope will combat timewasting in games

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read

The EFL will make the introduction of a multiball system compulsory at all grounds next season in a bid to increase the amount of time the ball is in play during matches.

Persistent time wasting has become a major issue in the EFL, and was a source of consistent frustration for Sunderland and Tony Mowbray last season.

Sunderland were often frustrated by the slow pace of the game and more specifically, with the often limited added time awarded at the end of each half.

They are far from the only side to have their frustrations and the recent EFL AGM, clubs approved the introduction of a multiball system. Balls will be placed on cones at specific pitchside locations in order to try and decrease stoppages and speed up the game.

Clubs also voted to stop the practice of teams using towels or any other items to dry the ball ahead of taking a set piece.

The statement from the EFL reads: "The EFL will introduce a multiball system in all its competitions for the 2023/24 season. Match balls will be placed on cones in designated areas at pitch side to help increase the time of the ball being in play.

"Meanwhile, Clubs will no longer be permitted to use towels or other articles, including items obtained from spectators to dry footballs during matches."

Clubs also voted through a strengthening of the Owners' and Director's Test, adding a number of new disqualifying factors for potential owners and directors.