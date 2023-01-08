Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury with Michut starting in the middle under head coach Tony Mowbray.

The Black Cats were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving. The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.

Michut came off for Chris Rigg, who became the club’s youngest-ever outfield player with ten minutes to play Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.

SHREWSBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Edouard Michut of Sunderland is challenged by Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Shrewsbury Town and Sunderland AFC at Montgomery Waters Meadow on January 07, 2023 in Shrewsbury, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)