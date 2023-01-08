Edouard Michut's 11-word message to Sunderland fans after Shrewsbury Town win
Edouard Michut has thanked Sunderland fans following the FA Cup clash at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.
Sunderland reached the fourth round of the FA Cup after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Shrewsbury with Michut starting in the middle under head coach Tony Mowbray.
The Black Cats were denied a penalty in the first half when Patrick Roberts was brought down and instead booked for diving. The visitors dominated the second half but couldn’t make a breakthrough, before Matthew Pennington opened the scoring for the hosts from a corner.
Michut came off for Chris Rigg, who became the club’s youngest-ever outfield player with ten minutes to play Sunderland then scored two stoppage-time goals as Ross Stewart and Luke O’Nien turned the match around.
Following the game, however, Michut took to social media to thank Sunderland’s travelling support for making the trip. He said: “See you in the next round. Thank you for the support.”