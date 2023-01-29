Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Jack Clarke took the ball off defender Issa Diop before beating goalkeeper Marek Rodak with a low finish. Sunderland were then dealt a big injury blow when top scorer Ross Stewart was stretchered off with an injury in the first half.

Fulham’s equaliser came just after the hour mark as captain Tom Cairney beat two opposition players before converting his shot to force a replay. French midfielder Michut, who is on loan from French giants PSG, started the game in the centre of midfield alongside Dan Neil.

And the 19-year-old was once again impressed with Sunderland fans after 5,953 travelled to Craven Cottage to take in the FA Cup fourth round tie that ended 1-1.

Taking to Twitter, Michut said: “Very good game from the team. Fans were unreal today like always!!!”