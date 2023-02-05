After a goalless first half, Lions defender Jake Cooper opened the scoring just before the hour mark after a corner. The Black Cats then managed to equalise nine minutes from time when Alex Pritchard’s free-kick was converted by Dennis Cirkin.

Michut, on loan from PSG, started the game in the middle next to Dan Neil before Anderson was brought on for his first-team debut for Dennis Cirkin with around five minutes to play of normal time. Both players took to social media after the game to share their thoughts on the encounter at The Den.

On Twitter, Anderson said: “Delighted to have made my debut for @SunderlandAFC. Proud moment and a good point away from home.” Michut added: “Thanks for the support unreal as always,” and “Good team effort. We move.”