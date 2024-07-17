Phil Smith | james Copley

The Echo’s chief football writer Phil Smith is heading over to Spain this week to cover Sunderland during pre-season.

Sunderland faced their opening two friendlies on the same day (July 13) against South Shields and Gateshead in a repeat of last year’s preparations under then-head coach Tony Mowbray before heading over to Spain.

Sunderland will face Nottingham Forest this Friday and CD Eldense the following Sunday as preparations for the 2024-25 season under Régis Le Bris ramp-up.

Sunderland have now also confirmed that they will face Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille in their final pre-season fixture after clashes against Blackpool and Bradford City when they return to the United Kingdom.

We'll have full coverage of Sunderland’s pre-season tour of Spain across our socials and the website. Keep an eye out for YouTube videos and podcasts too!