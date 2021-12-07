Lee Johnson named an unchanged side coming into the game with Elliot Embleton once again named on the bench.

Frederik Alves, however, returned to the squad after injury had kept the West Ham loanee out of Lee Johnson’s plans.

The Black Cats took the lead through Ross Stewart and then doubled it through Nathan Broadhead with Lynden Gooch assisting both players as Sunderland ended the first-half 2-0 up.

Alex Pritchard then made it 3-0 after half-time before Broadhead added his second and Sunderland’s fourth.

Leon Dajaku then added a fifth after his shot deflected in!

Here, though, our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith dishes out his player ratings following the League One clash on Wearside:

1. Thorben Hoffmann Didn’t have too many saves to make but did so with little fuss when required. Got away with one or two slack passes but steady for the most part. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

2. Bailey Wright Again got forward well to give Sunderland another option in possession when they built up play. Sunderland weren’t totally convincing defensively in the first half but in the end did more than enough to win. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Tom Flanagan Dominant through the second half after one or two slack moments through the first. 6 Photo: COPYRIGHT (C) FRANK REID 20187 Photo Sales

4. Callum Doyle Excellent throughout. Really composed in possession and made some good interceptions. When he did err once, he immediately regained the ball with a crunching tackle. Such a good fit for the back-three system. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales