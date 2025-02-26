Sunderland are currently eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Former Sunderland star Dwight Yorke has admitted that he thinks automatic promotion may be beyond the Black Cats this season, arguing that if they are to seal a long-awaited return to the Premier League, they will have to do it “the hard way”.

Regis Le Bris’ side started the campaign at an electric pace, but have faltered slightly of late, and now find themselves fourth in the Championship table, eight points adrift of second-placed Sheffield United. A damaging double header of defeats at the hands of Leeds United and Hull City last week did little to enhance Sunderland’s hopes of a top two finish, and in the estimations of Yorke, his old club may have to settle for a nervy attempt at promotion via the play-offs.

Speaking to casinobeats.com, the Trinidad and Tobago head coach said: “Sunderland had a really positive start and then they trailed off. They have to hang in there, and while I don’t think they can get automatic promotion, I think they will have to do it the hard way through the play-offs.

“You’ve got to worry about the in-form teams. So, they're hanging in and I think they've got to somehow find a way to make sure that they stay in the play-offs.

“When you get to the play-offs, anything can happen. I would say I fancied them earlier on for an automatic spot, but now I think it's the play-offs for them. There's so many good teams in the Championship as well. There's so many great teams down there and during this part of the season, it’s about getting a good run of form together.”

Sunderland’s next outing in the Championship comes on Friday evening, with the Black Cats travelling to Hillsborough to face Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls are currently 13th in the table, six points adrift of the play-off places.

Asked whether the automatic promotion places are now beyond Sunderland in the aftermath of Saturday lunchtime’s 1-0 home defeat against Hull City, Black Cats stalwart Luke O’Nien responded: “It's a game-by-game. What we do, the systems we play, every game we play, we've got to revolve and maybe we didn't do that today, but tomorrow will be a big day for us where the team will get better if we watch it. I've said it from the start of the season, from the very first game. We’ve won games and been at the top to where we are at the minute right now.

“There's a hell of a lot of work to do. When you win a game, if you go into first or second, it's irrelevant. It's where you are on the 46th game that's the most important. So there's a lot of minutes to be played, a lot of points to get picked up and our focus isn't just to win a game, look at the table and get all emotional. It's win, lose, reflect, make sure the team moves forward and go towards the next game.”