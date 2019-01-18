Dundee boss Jim McIntyre reveals why he signed ex-Sunderland striker Andrew Nelson

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre believes new signing Andrew Nelson can challenge for a first-team place at his new club, following the striker's arrival from Sunderland.

The 21-year forward, whose contract was set to expire this summer, agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Dee on Thursday, signing for an undisclosed fee.

Nelson, a product of Sunderland's academy, missed the first part of this campaign with a bad foot injury but impressed during a recent loan spell with National League North side Darlington.

And while McIntyre believes Nelson is a long-term investment, the Dundee boss believes the striker can make an impact this campaign.

“He has had a few loan spells, most recently with Falkirk and then Darlington," McIntyre told the Scottish Sun. “He is raw, he has power and he is someone we think we can grow.

“He’s ready to provide competition now, he’s still got a lot to learn but there are a lot of attributes I like.

“The fans will like his style, he’s aggressive and greedy to score goals.

“I expect him to put pressure on the strikers we already have, he’s been scouted and we have watched him.

McIntyre also claimed several other clubs were interested in Nelson, with some weighing up a potential loan move.

Yet McIntyre believes a permanent deal represents a good piece of business for Dundee, and Nelson's game will suit the Scottish league.

“Will he play every game? Probably not, but it will be up to him," added McIntyre.

“There were other clubs interested in him, a number of them were desperate to get a loan sorted for him.

“A few in England wanted him permanently, but he looked at the SPFL and thinks his game will be suited to our league.”

Dundee, who are bottom of the SPL, have also signed Scunthorpe winger Andy Dales and McIntye hopes the pair can make a difference.

“Getting both of the Andrews is good business for us," said McIntye.

“They were very keen to come and that’s what I like because I need that attitude.

“If you are trying to convince boys time and again then they’re no use to you.

“If that’s the case, generally their heart isn’t in it.

“But in the case of these two, their attitude was ‘right, when do I come up’ and they’re excited about it.

“They see the league as somewhere they want to be and they want to make progress here."