Duncan Watmore nears Sunderland return but sickness bug leaves Jack Ross with selection doubts

Duncan Watmore could yet play a part on Saturday as Sunderland travel to Scunthorpe United.

Watmore missed the 1-1 draw with Luton Town last weekend and is yet to train this week.

Jack Ross could yet include him, however, providing he comes through a session on Friday.

"Duncan hasn't trained with the group but I'm hoping that he will train tomorrow," he said.

"Ordinarily that would put me off a player being involved [on the Saturday] but he hasn't been out for long.

"It's only been a week and a half, I think.

"If he's available he'll be in the squad, if he gets through tomorrow."

Ross will be without captain George Honeyman again, though the return of Lee Cattermole

Josh Maja is fully recovered from a stomach bug but Ross admits illness has left him with a couple of further doubts.

"There's been a bit of illness going around," he said.

"Josh obviously had it at the weekend.

"A couple of players were affected earlier in the week and we have a couple affected by it at the moment.

"So it will depend how they got through the next 24 hours.

"We'll assess them over the course of Friday."