The Black Cats have picked up some decent results recently, having beaten Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra in recent weeks.

But what are the bookies saying about the Black Cats' chances of winning the play-offs should they finish in the top-six? And how has that changed since Sunderland’s draw against Lincoln City last Saturday?

Here, we take a look at who bookmakers SkyBet are tipping gain promotion to the Championship as play-off winners this season:

Odds are correct as of March 17.

1. Bolton Wanderers Bolton Wanderers didn't feature in the betting before the latest set of results. Now they are 150/1. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Portsmouth Portsmouth were 40/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 80/1. Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Rotherham United Rotherham United are 33/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 14/1. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

4. Ipswich Town Ipswich Town are 22/1 to win the League One play-offs according to bookmakers SkyBet. Now they are 28/1. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales