Abdoullah Ba makes his first appearance of Sunderland’s pre-season campaign at Valley Parade this evening.

Ba has been recovering from a minor knock and having returned to full training in recent weeks, he gets a big chance to impress in the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Bradford City. As expected, Regis Le Bris has made 11 changes to his starting XI from the 1-0 win over Blackpool and there is another injury boost with Leo Hjelde passed fit to start. Hjelde missed out on the squad on Saturday due to a minor calf problem.

Elliot Embleton is named in the starting XI despite speculation linking him with a move to Blackpool.

None of those who started at Bloomfield Road on Saturday have travelled with the group, with a bench made of up of academy players named. Luis Hemir has also been named on the bench. Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back problem, having not features since the opening game of the club’s pre-season camp in Spain.

Sunderland XI: Moore; Pembele, Johnson, Hjelde, Anderson; Embleton, Rigg; Mundle, Aouchiche, Ba; Rusyn