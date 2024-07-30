Double injury boost as Regis Le Bris names Blackpool-linked midfielder in Sunderland team for latest friendly

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 30th Jul 2024, 18:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Regis Le Bris has named his side for Sunderland’s friendly with Blackpool on Tuesday evening

Abdoullah Ba makes his first appearance of Sunderland’s pre-season campaign at Valley Parade this evening.

Ba has been recovering from a minor knock and having returned to full training in recent weeks, he gets a big chance to impress in the club’s penultimate pre-season friendly against Bradford City. As expected, Regis Le Bris has made 11 changes to his starting XI from the 1-0 win over Blackpool and there is another injury boost with Leo Hjelde passed fit to start. Hjelde missed out on the squad on Saturday due to a minor calf problem.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Elliot Embleton is named in the starting XI despite speculation linking him with a move to Blackpool.

None of those who started at Bloomfield Road on Saturday have travelled with the group, with a bench made of up of academy players named. Luis Hemir has also been named on the bench. Pierre Ekwah remains absent with a back problem, having not features since the opening game of the club’s pre-season camp in Spain.

Sunderland XI: Moore; Pembele, Johnson, Hjelde, Anderson; Embleton, Rigg; Mundle, Aouchiche, Ba; Rusyn

Subs: Chibueze, Jones, Hemir, Crompton, Lavery, Middlemas, Watson

Related topics:Elliot EmbletonBlackpoolBradford City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.