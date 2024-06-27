Sunderland brought an end to their long search for a new head coach by appointing Regis Le Bris last weekend, and attentions are now turning to the transfer window and the start of a new campaign.
Sunderland’s players return for pre-season testing on Thursday, before the training programme begins in earnest next week. The Black Cats have already completed three transfer deals and with Le Bris in place will now look to step up their business. A number of players are also in line for contract renewals, with talks to progress over the next few weeks. From done deals to never happening, here we run you through the latest on every Sunderland transfer and contract story of the summer so far...
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Sheffield United have been linked with a move but at this stage it appears unlikely they’d be able to meet Sunderland’s lofty asking price. Arsenal and Liverpool might, if one of their senior goalkeepers departs. Patterson’s homegrown status and experience at such a young age makes him an attractive option to those clubs, but he’s in no rush to leave and is under a long-term contract. It would take an excellent and clear development plan, plus a huge bid, to tempt him. Sunderland are clearly planning for him to be their number one goalkeeper next season and at this stage, there's no reason to think that will change. Southampton are also said to be interested which is one to watch after their recent promotion, they do need a goalkeeper with Gavin Bazunu out for the rest of the year. Sunderland are calm at this stage, though, given his contractual situation. | Frank Reid
2. ALEX BASS
Bass has joined League Two side Notts County on a permanent deal after a successful loan at AFC Wimbledon last season. Sunderland recouped a fee for the goalkeeper as he entered the last year of his contract, making a sale the best option for all parties. | Frank ReidPhoto: Frank Reid
3. MATTY YOUNG
Linked with a loan move to Notts County, which clearly will not happen now that Bass has gone there to take the number one shirt. Young will go out on loan and probably to another League Two club after impressing at Darlington last season, but initially at least will surely stay and gain more senior exposure in the opening weeks of pre-season. Could well be rewarded for his progress with a new contract before he heads out on loan. | Ben CuthbertsonPhoto: Ben Cuthbertson
4. SIMON MOORE
Sunderland's first signing of the summer. The Black Cats feel he'll offer cover and competition for Anthony Patterson while also adding some very valuable experience both to the goalkeeping group and the dressing room more broadly. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images
