1 . ANTHONY PATTERSON

Sheffield United have been linked with a move but at this stage it appears unlikely they’d be able to meet Sunderland’s lofty asking price. Arsenal and Liverpool might, if one of their senior goalkeepers departs. Patterson’s homegrown status and experience at such a young age makes him an attractive option to those clubs, but he’s in no rush to leave and is under a long-term contract. It would take an excellent and clear development plan, plus a huge bid, to tempt him. Sunderland are clearly planning for him to be their number one goalkeeper next season and at this stage, there's no reason to think that will change. Southampton are also said to be interested which is one to watch after their recent promotion, they do need a goalkeeper with Gavin Bazunu out for the rest of the year. Sunderland are calm at this stage, though, given his contractual situation. | Frank Reid