DONE DEAL: Sunderland sign Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on loan

Sunderland have completed their third signing of the transfer window with Ovie Ejaria arriving on loan from Liverpool.

The 20-year-old midfielder has joined on loan until the end of the season.

Ejaria, who won the under-20 FIFA World Cup this summer, began his youth career at Arsenal, before heading to Merseyside, making his senior debut for the Reds in 2016.

Chris Coleman said: "Ovie is a talented young player with strength and imagination on the ball."

It comes as Didier Ndong left for Watford on loan for the rest of the season.

Sunderland have signed three players this window, Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on loan and Kazenga LuaLua on a short term deal until the end of the season.