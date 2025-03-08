The transfer deal looks to have been completed with an announcement expected shortly

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jewison Bennette’s Sunderland exit is all but confirmed after the attacker was pictured signing for his new club.

The Costa Rican has been linked with an exit from the Stadium of Light for some time, and is understood to have come close to joining Charlton Athletic in the latter stages of the January transfer window. Ultimately, however, that deal failed to come to fruition, and Bennette has since faced an uncertain future on Wearside, with the player clearly out of Régis Le Bris’ plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though the 20-year-old was unable to seal an EFL transfer, the window in Ukraine remains open for a few more days, and it now looks like Bennette has put pen to paper on a move away from the Stadium of Light, which will see Sunderland net around £412k.

Bennette looks to have signed for Ukrainian top flight LNZ Cherkasy, and it has been heavily suggested that Sunderland will receive around £417k for the player, including bonuses. LNZ are also said to be closing in on the signing of Congolese forward Beni Makouana. Bennette has now been pictured putting pen to paper at his new club.

Bennette joined Sunderland from CS Herediano in 2022, and initially featured on a relatively regular basis for the first team at the Stadium of Light. Over the course of his time in the North East, he has made 21 senior appearances, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

Last season, the attacker spent an ill-fated stint out on loan with Greek outfit Aris Saloniki, registering just two appearances during his time on the continent. This season, his only first team action for Sunderland has been a nine-minute cameo in the Carabao Cup first round defeat against Preston North End back in August.